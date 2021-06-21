Will Smith Is Giving Fans an Inside Look at His Life and Career in Self-Titled Memoir
Will Smith is giving fans a look at the man behind the legend with his upcoming memoir, Will.
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star revealed the book cover of his self-titled project with an Instagram post on Saturday, excitedly calling the upcoming release "a labor of love."
"This is my book," he said in the video. "It's been a labor of love, I've been working on it for the past two years and it's finally ready."
The 352-page book follows the actor's rise from a Philadelphia teen to a beloved rap, TV and film superstar. Its official synopsis describes the book as "the story of how one person mastered his own emotions, written in a way that can help everyone else do the same."
"It's easy to maneuver the material world once you have conquered your own mind," Smith wrote for the description. "I believe that. Once you've learned the terrain of your own mind, every experience, every emotion, every circumstance, whether positive or negative, simply propels you forward, to greater growth and greater experience. That is true will. To move forward in spite of anything. And to move forward in a way that brings others with you, rather than leave them behind."
Co-written with The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F**k author Mark Manson, the memoir also explores Smith's journey of self-knowledge, which he hopes to share with younger fans through the newly launched WILL Youth Book Club. The club aims to influence fans into finding a new love of reading, culture, self-expression, self-healing, and self-awareness.
Smith also posted a video showing the process behind the book's cover art by New Orleans artist Brandan "BMike" Odums. "Y'all gotta see how @bmike2c made the art for my book— there’s levels to it!! 5 layers, each repping a different stage of my life…Beautiful! Pre-order the book, link in bio. Big thanx @brianbowensmith for the original pic," he wrote with the video.
Will is available for pre-order and will be released on Nov. 9 by Penguin Press.
