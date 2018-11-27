Will Smith is opening up about how he’s healed his relationship with his eldest son, Trey Smith.



In an Instagram post, the Bright star decided to speak directly to the camera and reflect upon building a real bond with Trey.



“I'm in Abu Dhabi at the F1 [Formula 1 Grande Prix]. I brought my son, Trey,” he explained as photos of the pair were displayed. “We've been hanging and I usually take my kids separately on stuff so they have their individual daddy time."

He went on to share that, during this particular visit, Trey opened up about much his dad means to him.



"So we've been doing this, hanging at the F1, and he said, 'You know what dad? I just realized you're not just my dad. I'm pretty sure you're my best friend,’” he added, before appearing to get emotional. "I was like, [exhales], ‘Yeah man, prolly. Prolly.’“

The 50-year-old actor further elaborated on their relationship in the video’s caption, writing, “It has not always been like this between Trey & I. We STRUGGLED FOR YEARS after my Divorce from his Mother [actress Sheree Zampino]. He felt betrayed & abandoned. It is a Wild Blessing to recover & restore a Loving Relationship with My Beautiful Son!”



Trey posted the video as well, writing, “Awwwww shucks ♥️ you too big guy.”

Also, earlier this month, Smith decided to show his appreciation for Trey's mother, Sheree, with a touching birthday post.

"Happy Bday, @shereezampino," he wrote alongside a throwback image of the trio together. "#BestBabyMamaEver! :-) I Love You, Ree-Ree."

