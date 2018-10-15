Will Smith is coming clean on a truly difficult chapter in his marriage.

The Suicide Squad star, his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and their 17-year-old daughter, Willow Smith recently sat down for an episode of Pinkett Smith's Facebook Watch show, Red Table Talk, to discuss their personal journey as a couple and as a family. That’s where the leading man and patriarch hinted at a time when his relationship with Pinkett Smith was seriously suffering.



“And there was a period where Mommy woke up and cried 45 days straight,” Smith explains in a teaser clip for the full episode. “I started keeping a diary.”



For a moment, his wife simply stares at him, before responding, “You missed some days.” She quickly smiles and her hubby breaks out in laughter.



“It was every morning. I think that’s the worst I’ve ever felt in our marriage,” he says.



Their daughter, clearly not remembering this period, offers up an incredulous, “Wow.”



“I was failing miserably,” her father admits.

Although it’s not quite clear what Smith is referring to, the 50-year-old actor has hinted at hardship in the past. Like in July, when he explained that he refuses to call their relationship a marriage now.



“We don’t even say we’re married anymore,” he said on TIDAL’s Rap Radar podcast. “We refer to ourselves as life partners, where you get into that space where you realize you are literally with somebody for the rest of your life,” Smith shared. “There’s no deal breakers. There’s nothing she could do — ever. Nothing that would break our relationship. She has my support till death and it feels so good to get to that space.”

Meanwhile, in August, Pinkett Smith shared a touching Instagram post ruminating on marriage, family and forgiveness.

"I’ve been watching a lot marriages dissolve around me," she captioned a sweet family photo. "It’s been really painful. Marriages change. Sometimes they need to be reimagined and transformed. Sometimes they are simply over."

"But either way, I pray that folks going thru this painful transition find the patience and the love within to not throw the 'babies' out with the bath water," she added, along with the hashtag #family.

The family's full Red Table Talk episode will be available on Oct. 22 on Facebook Watch.



