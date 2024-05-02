William H. Macy has a lot to celebrate these days -- from his own introduction into the blockbuster Planet of the Apes franchise to wife Felicity Huffman's return to television.

Macy walked the red carpet at the world premiere of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Thursday -- but it was his wife's new gig that he excitedly marveled at when he spoke with ET's Ash Crossan.

"It was great! I went to visit her on the set a couple of times... and she had a great time," Macy said of Huffman's experience working on the second season of Criminal Minds: Evolution. "I think she did a great job, too. I'm really glad she's working."

According to Macy, he and Huffman have long bonded over their craft, and help each other as actors.

"We talk the talk and walk the walk. We give each other each other's scripts and we give each other notes," he shared. "We somehow make it work."

"My daughter, Sophia, is an actor also, and both my kids grew up around the breakfast table where we just talked theater and acting all the time," added Macy.

Macy and share two daughters -- 23-year-old Sophia Grace and 22-year-old Georgia Grace.

William H. Macy walks the red carpet at the world premiere of 'Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes' in Hollywood on May 2, 2024. - Jon Kopaloff/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

While fans will soon see Huffman's return to primetime, Macy is making his debut in the Planet of the Apes franchise with this latest installment, and the acclaimed star says he's "pretty proud" of getting to be a part of the historic series.

"I saw the Roddy McDowall version, I saw the first one, in the [theaters] when I was young," Macy said of the 1968 original, "and to be a part of it is really flattering and it's gratifying."

Macy joins co-stars Owen Teague, Freya Allan, Kevin Durand, and Peter Macon in the Wes Ball-directed Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, which is the fourth film in the modern rebooted Planet of the Apes franchise, and set 300 years after the last installment, 2017's War for the Planet of the Apes.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes hits theaters May 10.

