William H. Macy is one proud on-screen papa! While speaking with ET's Cassie DiLaura about the upcoming comedy Ricky Stanicky, the former Shameless star took a moment to share his excitement over the growing success of his former co-star, Jeremy Allen White.

Macy, 73, starred alongside the 32-year-old actor on Showtime's long-running dramedy, Shameless, for its 11-season run. Unlike the infamously unreliable Frank Gallagher, whom he played for several years, Macy is sweetly eager to boast about the acclaimed success that White has experienced since he landed the lead in FX's critically acclaimed series, The Bear.

"He's got a huge career. I'm really proud of him," Macy gushed about his former co-star. "I'm such a fan of The Bear, and now he's on billboards in his underwear."

A refresher for those who haven't been left slaw-jawed by the aforementioned billboards: White set the internet ablaze in January when his feature in a Calvin Klein ad was released.

In the photos, the actor -- who recently starred alongside Zac Efron, Harris Dickinson and Lily James in The Iron Claw -- wears nothing but Calvin Klein underwear and his signature curly locks while standing on top of a Big Apple building with the city's skyline behind him.

Mert Alas

In an interview with GQ to discuss the venture, White shared how his campaign with the designer felt like a full-circle moment for him as a born-and-bred New Yorker. He also said that in spite of his now incredibly successful career in Hollywood, he still could not see himself starring in the campaign or being front and center on a massive billboard.

"In my head, I was just like, I can't see myself on a billboard. I shouldn't be here," he confessed. "Just real imposter syndrome."

Clearly, many disagreed with his assessment.

"I had to speak to him about that. You know, as his father," Macy quipped, telling ET he had to call the Golden Globe and Emmy winner and tell him to "put your pants on."

"Although... we did Shameless together, so he had his pants off a good amount [on that]," Macy conceded.

William H. Macy, Jeremy Allen White and Emma Kenney - Michael Buckner/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images

Macy isn't the only Shameless star who has been vocal about their pride in White's success. When ET spoke with Emma Kenney last month on the set of The Conners ahead of the sixth season, she reflected on the enduring bond within the Shameless cast, and how they are still in touch.

"Jeremy’s the best, we're, you know, that cast will always be in touch. We'll always be a family, and it's nice to be a part of another TV family now too," she gushed. "I'm such a big fan of Jeremy; everything he does, he does so well, and I'm not surprised to see the amount of success he's receiving."

When asked about the chance of White making an appearance on the ABC sitcom, Kenney remarked, "Oh my gosh, he is so busy right now, I feel like maybe."

It wouldn't be the first time the Gallaghers staged a reunion on The Conners. Ethan Cutkosky, who played the troublemaking Carl Gallagher on the Showtime series alongside Kenney, White and Macy, made a cameo in season 5. Cutkosky played Caleb, the jaded 17-year-old nephew of Nat Faxon and Katey Sagal's Neville and Louise, who gets welcomed in by the Conners after his father dies unexpectedly.

Recounting how he got a call from the show, Cutkosky told ET that it was "cool" to get to come in for a cameo on the series. "I'm like, 'Love that,'" he continued, explaining how "very interesting" it was "getting to spend [Emma's] birthday with her," especially after "having spent over 10 birthdays with each other and half of them have been on set."

When ET spoke with the cast ahead of season 6, Laurie Metcalf provided an interesting suggestion for White's potential role on The Conners, envisioning him as a supremely overqualified chef at the Lanford Lunch Box who went to culinary school. Kenney expressed enthusiasm for the idea, endorsing it as a great storyline.

Fans can check out Macy in Ricky Stanicky when it debuts on Prime Video March 7.

RELATED CONTENT: