William Shatner continues to prove that age is just a number. The 90-year-old multitalented actor is adding a new title to his already extensive resume -- spoken word artist.

ET's Matt Cohen sat down with Shatner on Friday, where he opened up about his upcoming spoken word album, Bill, and how it came about. Calling it "a jewel" that he worked on during the pandemic with two friends, Shatner revealed they created 20 tracks, 13 which ended up making it on the album. “The urge is like a bowel movement!” he joked about songwriting.

On the record, which is set to drop on Sept. 24, Shatner teamed up with two of the music industry's biggest names -- Joe Jonas and Brad Paisley. The tracks -- "Clouds of Guilt," featuring Jonas, and "So Far From the Moon," featuring Paisley -- were both released on Friday.

While Shatner has never met Jonas, the duo spoke on the phone and came up with the song which was inspired by Shatner's feelings of guilt "about almost everything."

As for Shatner's collab with Paisley, he says the lyrics were inspired by the time in his life after Star Trek was canceled. He reflected on being broke, "lying in a pasture doing summer theater, watching the moon landing in 1969, in the midst of grief."

Shatner shared his excitement for the album on Thursday, writing on Instagram: "I am ELATED to announce the first two tracks off of my upcoming album “BILL” will be out at midnight tonight! 🙌🏻 This album means so much to me. I have such incredible friends (@joejonas, @BradPaisley, etc...) who helped on the album and I cannot wait for you all to hear it."

While Shatner entered another decade earlier this year, he has no plans on slowing down, telling ET in March that he's still doing his own stunts.

For more on Shatner's ever-booming career, watch the video below.

