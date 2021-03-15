Wilmer Valderrama and his fiancée, Amanda Pacheco, have revealed the name of their baby girl. The new mom took to Instagram to share the name that she says reminds her of "the beautiful journey" she and Valderrama took to welcoming their daughter in February.

"ONE month ago today we welcomed Nakano Oceana Valderrama into the world. I’m so excited to finally share her name with you all. Her name reminds me of the beautiful journey her father and I took that ultimately led us to have this extraordinary human in our arms today.

6.6lbs / 4:04pm / 2-15-2021 #onemonth #itsjustus3now #nakano," the divemaster and model wrote alongside some black-and-white photos of her and Nakano.

The NCIS actor also shared her name along with some family photos of their daughter.

"Nakano Oceana Valderrama. 6.6lbs / 4:04pm / 2-15-2021. #OneMonth #ItsJustUs3Now Thank you @people for helping us share the meaning behind her name. Link in bio 👆🏽," he said in the post.

In an interview with People, Valderrama revealed that they chose the "strong" name after their relationship-changing trip to Japan. The couple researched ancient Japanese warriors, discovering the legend of Takeko Nakano, a female samurai.

"Nakano became something that felt strong, felt unique, felt different," the proud dad explained. "I thought what a cool, fun little conversation topic for our daughter to have as she grows older. But also, the respect and the heritage, and the tribute to one of those beautiful moments where my fiancée and I said 'I love you' for the first time. To commemorate that trip to Japan with our first labor of love."

As for her middle name, Oceana is tied to her mother's profession and passion for the ocean and marine life.

Valderrama and Pacheco welcomed Nakano on Feb. 15, with the actor sharing the happy news on Instagram.

"Life is an ever evolving journey," Valderrama captioned a trio of pics he shared, showing him and Pacheco cradling their newborn baby girl in their hospital room. "For all those times when our path needs a light.. often angels are sent to show us the way and that we can be more."

