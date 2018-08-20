‘80s love connection!

Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves are co-starring in their fourth movie together in Destination Wedding, and the former ‘80s stars tell ET’s Lauren Zima that their on-screen chemistry comes from a very real place.

“I had a pretty big healthy crush on him,” Ryder, 46, admits to ET after meeting Reeves in the late ‘80s.

“I had a big healthy crush on you too,” Reeves, 53, replies.

When asked what happened to those crushes, Ryder teases, “Oh, it’s still raging,” and Reeves adds, “They’re still there.”

In fact, Ryder thinks they actually got married when their characters in 1992’s Dracula tied the knot.

“I’m convinced we really did get married because it was a real Romanian priest and they did a master that he did the whole thing.”

As for getting married in real life, neither Reeves nor Ryder ruled out the idea.

“It would be nice,” Reeves says. “When you come out of this film you think about things like that, and if you don’t think it can be possible or won’t then maybe this one will change that perspective, like, ‘Oh, this can happen. I can connect with someone like this.’”

Ryder adds, “Yeah, me too.”

Destination Wedding hits theatres Aug. 24.

