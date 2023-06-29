Wiz Khalifa is revealing why he's using the help of crutches to get back on his feet. The "See You Again" rapper shared video of himself on Twitter doing exactly that, while adding that a "small rip in the cartilage of my pelvis" is the reason behind his ongoing recovery.

The 35-year-old rapper posted two short videos on Twitter, the first of which shows him taking small steps. He can be heard wincing in pain. The second video's a bit shorter than the first one, but in it, he's taking longer strides. A man can be heard in the background telling Khalifa to "push down" on the crutches so his triceps work a little harder with each stride so it takes the pressure off his back.

These two videos were posted on June 20 to Twitter. He followed it up with another short video four days later, in which he's walking sans crutches. He tweeted, "4 legs was cool but i like two better." Then, on Tuesday, Khalifa was back on his crutches, only this time he was also performing half lunges.

Small rip in the cartilage of my pelvis but I’ll be right back. pic.twitter.com/kufZleHw4X — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) June 24, 2023

4 legs was cool but i like two better. pic.twitter.com/ui0tn6Cwbj — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) June 24, 2023

It seems when he's not slowly but surely working out to get fully back on his feet, the rapper's spending most of his time in bed. Whiz, who shares a 10-year-old son, Sebastian, with ex Amber Rose, tweeted Tuesday night, "Barely gettin outta bed bout to have ya boy packin on some pounds."

The slow recovery hasn't stopped him from taking care of business. He tweeted about how cool it is to take Zoom calls in bed. Then, on Thursday, Khalifa dropped the new music video to "Swole Life" from his latest mix tape.

At this point, it's unclear what led to the pelvis injury, but his fans have been cheering him on amid the recovery. One fan tweeted, "Keep going brother!!! We on the road to health," while another added, "That's the best way. I walked everyday and it helped my back. Another car accident put me back where I'm at now."

RELATED CONTENT:

Watch Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa's Son React to Meeting Taylor Swift This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Wiz Khalifa Reveals He’s Contracted COVID-19

Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth Deliver Emotional 'See You Again' Tribute to Kobe Bryant at Lakers Game

Asher Angel Talks Collaborating With Wiz Khalifa on 'One Thought Away' (Exclusive)

Related Gallery