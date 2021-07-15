Wiz Khalifa Reveals He’s Contracted COVID-19

Wiz Khalifa has tested positive for COVID-19. The "See You Again" rapper took to Twitter Wednesday night to share his coronavirus diagnosis, adding that he's yet to experience any symptoms.

"Okay loved ones….sooo…..Ya boy got covid. No symptoms. Just stay away from me for a lil while," he wrote.

Okay loved ones….sooo…..Ya boy got covid. No symptoms. Just stay away from me for a lil while — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) July 15, 2021

But, that doesn't mean he won't be keeping busy. The rapper shared his quarantine plans with fans as he stays home to recover from the virus.

"While I'm in the house I’ll be givin y’all new content, planning raves, and readying this new project," he continued.

While im in the house I’ll be givin y’all new content, planning raves, and readying this new project — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) July 15, 2021

Wiz is the latest celebrity to reveal they've tested positive for COVID-19. In March, country singer, Lauren Alaina, cancelled her upcoming show after contracting the virus.

"I am so sad to say I will not be at the acoustic show in Lexington, Kentucky tonight," she wrote at the time. "I tested positive for COVID yesterday. I am quarantining and trying to get better! Please know I can't wait to be back - when it is safe for all of us."

They join a long list of celebs who have been forthcoming about contracting COVID-19 over the last 16 months, including Snooki, Kim Kardashian, Dave Chappelle and more.

Check out the gallery below for our complete roundup of celebs and famous figures who've tested positive for COVID-19.

RELATED CONTENT

Scarlett Johansson Details Her Wedding to Colin Jost Amid Pandemic

Olympics Venues Won't Allow Fans, Tokyo Under COVID State of Emergency

'KUWTK': Kim Kardashian Reveals She Had COVID Before Retaking Law Exam

Mariah Carey Gets Her First Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine and Celebrates With a High Note This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery