Wizards of Waverly Place star David Henrie has apologized following his arrest for possession of a loaded handgun at Los Angeles International Airport on Monday morning.

Henrie took to Twitter later in the day to post his account of the incident, writing that he was "humiliated and embarrassed" by the arrest.

"I take responsibility for the situation at LAX today," the 29-year-old actor wrote. "I unintentionally brought my legally owned gun which is registered in my name to the airport. I am so sorry for any trouble it caused, but I am appreciative of TSA's efforts in implementing the safety laws that are in place to protect our beautiful country. More than anything I am humiliated and embarrassed that this even happened. But I am thankful to the TSA, LAPD and all involved today for their kindness and their professionalism during this process."

The LAX public information office confirmed to ET that Henrie was arrested around 9:05 a.m. PT for possession of a loaded handgun after a TSA screening in Terminal 2. ET has learned that Henrie was screened by TSA when they noticed a loaded M&P Shield 9mm pistol in his possession.

The actor, who starred alongside Selena Gomez on the Disney Channel series from 2007-2012 and also appeared as Luke Mosby on How I Met Your Mother, recently announced that he and his wife, former Miss Delaware Maria Cahill, were expecting a baby girl.

"ITS A GIRL ITS A GIRL ITS A GIRL. Im a Poppa!!!!!!!" Henrie captioned a video of the couple's gender reveal, just over a year after they tied the knot. "Im so overwhelmed with joy I had to share this with you guys. I’m already singing “I Loved Her First”. I can’t wait to sit her down on a couch and tell her a 9 season story of How I Met Your Mother 😂😂😂."

Additionally, the actor also took to Instagram Story to share how his life has become better since marrying Cahill.

"After getting married my life started to take on a meaning and importance that's indescribable. I'd never felt before and made me such a better person," he wrote on a Boomerang of himself and his wife. "I cannot wait to see what being a poppa brings. I cannot wait!!"

Henrie isn't the only Wizards alum to find himself in hot water with the law in recent years. Back in 2013, co-star Jake T. Austin was charged with a hit-and-run after a four-car accident, but was later found not guilty.

