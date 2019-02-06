The 2019 State of the Union address was met with a sea of white.

The women of Congress wore the color on Tuesday in Washington, D.C., in solidarity with women and female empowerment. From blouses to blazers, the white-out ensembles made a powerful statement.

White is historically associated with the suffragette movement, and 2019 celebrates the centennial year of the passing of the 19th Amendment that granted women the right to vote. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi donned a white blazer, gold brooch and colorful necklace. Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota went for a patriotic combination with a blue hijab, red quarter-length sleeve top and white belted trench dress.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

Win McNamee/Getty Images

"2019 is the 100th anniversary of the women’s right to vote,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York told CNN. “There’s so much more that we have to fight for, from wage equality to paycheck fairness to protecting ourselves and believing survivors. And I think that this is a really amazing opportunity. We have a very large number of women, a record number certainly in the freshman class, that have been elected to Congress this year and I think it shows that over a hundred years this battle and this fight for women's equality has been long and it's been difficult, but it has reaped many rewards in our democracy."

The 29-year-old lawmaker made headlines with her chic cape jacket, which she paired with a matching tank, trousers, brown suede pumps and her signature gold hoop earrings and bold red lips.

Zach Gibson/Getty Images

The fashion-forward piece had everyone talking on social media, even comparing the first-time congresswoman to Scandal's Olivia Pope and Game of Thrones' Daenerys Targaryen.

I stan @AOC and this white cape from the It's Handled by Olivia Pope for the Olivia Pope Collection — Ira (@ira) February 6, 2019

Love the cape? It's rumored to be this under-$100 Zara number. Shop it now to channel AOC.

Zara

Zara Cape With Slits $90

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT:

Rodarte Kicks Off Fashion Week With LA Show -- Brie Larson, Diane Keaton & More Front Row Stars (Exclusive)

Tyra Banks to Open a Disney-Style Attraction Called 'Modelland'

Inside Kylie Jenner's Pink Palace, Where You Can Dance on the Furniture