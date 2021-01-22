If you want to watch Wonder Woman 1984 but can't safely do it in a theater, your time is almost up! The latest DC Comics franchise movie starring Gal Gadot arrived on HBO Max on Dec. 25 -- its original blockbuster theatrical release plans forced to be shifted due to the COVID-19 pandemic -- but like all the Warner Bros. movies premiering simultaneously theatrically and on the streaming service in 2021, its viewing window is short lived, and you only have until Jan. 24, this Sunday, to watch it.

For all the details on how and when to watch Wonder Woman 1984 in theaters and on HBO Max -- while you still can -- read on below.

How to watch Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max: You'll need to subscribe to HBO Max before Sunday to catch it before it leaves the service. Until then, the film will be available at no extra cost to subscribers. After an exclusive run in theaters, the movie will return to streaming in some form (including a possible return to HBO Max), and we'll keep you up to date on when that happens.

Where can I watch Wonder Woman 1984 in theaters? Visit theWonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max website to see whether you can purchase tickets in your area. Of course, you'll want to be certain to keep up on coronavirus restrictions in your area, as they may cause planned screenings to change.

Can I watch HBO Max on Roku? Alas, yes! After a long standoff between the two corporations, HBO Max was made available to Roku device-holders beginning on Dec. 17, just in time to catch Wonder Woman 1984 when it premiered on Dec. 25.

How to sign up for HBO Max? Visit HBOMax.com to sign up for the streaming service. It costs $14.99/month, but for now through Jan. 15, 2021, they are offering 20% off for 6 months when you prepay for HBO Max.

Am I already subscribed to HBO Max? If you already had HBO before HBO Max launched, it's possible you already have access. Visit HBO Max's website for full details on if that applies to you.

Last year, Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins, talked to ET regarding Warner Bros.' move to take her film straight to streaming.

"My number one priority is having a shared experience with the world and making something where you are engaging with your audience," she shared. "This year, suddenly, it felt like, listen, if you're not going to have the proper release and you don't know when that would ever even happen, why not give it away in a holiday season and at least just try to bring some joy to people's lives this year."

In the meantime, watch the video below for some of what Chris Pine had to say to ET about Wonder Woman 1984.

Chris Pine Talks 'Wonder Woman 1984' and Taking Fashion Advice From His Girlfriend (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

RELATED CONTENT:

2020 in Review: A Month-by-Month Guide to What We Watched and Why

Patty Jenkins on 'Wonder Woman 1984's HBO Max Debut and a Threequel

Gal Gadot Reveals How Filming 'Wonder Woman 1984' Was a Family Affair

Gal Gadot and Kristen Wiig Go Behind the Scenes of 'Wonder Woman 1984'

Related Gallery