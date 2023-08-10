'WOW - Women Of Wrestling' Season 2: The Beast Returns (Exclusive)

ET can exclusively reveal that former WOW World Champion The Beast will return for season 2 of WOW - Women Of Wrestling.

The Beast returns following a "long and intense rehab from her broken leg," the show notes. She is joined by a roster of new and returning WOW Superheroes.

"Season one saw The Beast sidelined with first a broken ankle as a result of an in-ring injury, and then following her clearance to return to wrestling a second injury happened, a devastating tibia fracture resulting from an unknown assailant attack in the parking lot of the venue," the show continues. "This event caused The Beast to relinquish her championship title. To determine a new champion, WOW held a 10-wrestler Championship Gauntlet match to determine the new WOW World Champion. This championship match held in the Los Angeles Convention Center along with other matches resulted in Penelope Pink becoming the new WOW World Champion and Miami’s Sweet Heat (Laurie and Lindsey Carlson) defeating Coach Campanelli and Randi Rah Rah for the WOW World Tag Team Championship rematch."

Season two now introduces new superheroes punk rocker Rebel Haze, cheerleader Patty Pep, hip-hop dancer Lil J Boogie, East Hampton Dog Show champion Goldie Collins, feline lover Katarina Jinx, and the high-flying Mighty Mights.

Along with the newcomers, returning contenders Kandi Krush, Tiki Chamorro, Tormenta and Princess Aussie. Each will have a chance to dethrone Penelope Pink. Tag teams The Tonga Twins, Reina Del Rey and Wrecking Ball, Team Spirit Ariel Sky and Coach Campanelli, as well as Spring Break 24/7 Sandy Shore and Crystal Waters, will be battling for tag team dominance.

Ring stars Adriana Gambino and Santana Garrett will also return for season 2.

"Being a part of this empowering group of women has been one of the biggest privileges of my career," Jeanie Buss, co-owner of WOW – Women Of Wrestling, says. "I'm so thrilled that the WOW fans continue to tune in every week to watch our WOW Superheroes in action and can't wait for the show to reach an even bigger fanbase with the new dramatic twists and turns and elite athleticism we have set for season two."



"The previous season of WOW – Women Of Wrestling brought in our largest audience ever and helped further showcase our inspiring and empowering brand of professional wrestling both domestically and internationally," WOW co-founder David McLane adds. "With the triumphant return of The Beast and the new additions to the WOW Superheroes roster, this season promises to be our biggest and most competitive yet!"

Season 2 of WOW - Women of Wrestling premieres September 16.

WWE’s Alexa Bliss Shares How Wrestling Played a Part in Finding Out She Was Pregnant (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Workout Equipment for Small Spaces

Angelina Pivarnick Calls Police on Fiancé Vinny After Alleged Incident

Kerry Washington Reveals She Suffered Panic Attacks as a Young Child

Related Gallery