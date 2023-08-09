Angelina Pivarnick called police after an alleged incident with her fiancé. The Jersey Shore star called 911 after an alleged instance of domestic violence in her and Vinny Tortorella's New Jersey home, according to Page Six, who obtained the police report.

When cops arrived at the house, Pivarnick declined to press charges against Tortorella, the outlet reported.

"I can confirm that Angelina did in fact call the police to her home. After speaking with the officers, Angelina decided not to file charges," Pivarnick’s attorney, James Leonard Jr., told the outlet. "This matter is now closed. Moving forward, Angelina would ask for privacy as it pertains to her personal life."

Tortorella also spoke out via his attorney, telling the outlet, "My client and Ms. Pivarnick are still engaged and are still residing together."

"Mr. Tortorella denies any act of impropriety that would warrant police involvement and denies any act of domestic violence occurred," Tortorella's lawyer added. "No charges have been pressed against my client by Ms. Pivarnick or law enforcement. I ask that his privacy be respected in this regard."

Meanwhile, the Township of Freehold Police Department told ET that this event rises to the level of a "criminal investigatory record," and, as such, it is exempt from releasing records pertaining to it. ET has reached out to MTV for comment.

The pair took their relationship public in February. Then, during an April episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Tortorella's proposal aired. Per the outlet, the couple is currently filming the show's seventh season.

