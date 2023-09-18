WWE Star Kelly Kelly Gives Birth to Twins -- See the Sweet Pic

WWE superstar Kelly Kelly has embraced motherhood with the arrival of twins, Brooklyn and Jaxson. Kelly and her husband, Joe Coba, welcomed the newborns over the weekend, sharing the joyous news on social media.

Kelly, whose real name is Barbie Blank, took to Instagram to share the delightful announcement with her fans. Alongside a heartwarming photograph of her and Joe tenderly holding their twin boy and girl's hands, she included a string of emojis conveying her excitement and gratitude.

"Baby Cobas have arrived 9/10/2023 🥹👶🏼👶🏼," Kelly said.

"Brooklyn was born first, at 9:46 a.m. at 6 lbs., 11 oz., followed by Jaxon at 9:47 a.m. at 6 lbs., 5 oz.," the couple told PEOPLE.

In March, the wrestling pro shared that she was pregnant exclusively with ET. "I am feeling amazing," Kelly said. "I've been dreaming about this journey to motherhood for so long and starting a family with my incredibly supportive husband, Joe. Now that it's here, it's just been such a great experience."

In April, the doting couple invited ET into their home for an in-depth conversation about their IVF journey, which resulted in Kelly becoming pregnant with twins. The 36-year-old wrestling pro told ET there was a time during the whole process where she felt "helpless" not being able to conceive naturally.

She got pregnant once before, and though it sadly resulted in a miscarriage (a painful loss she revealed in August 2021), Kelly said she always assumed she would become pregnant again naturally. But when they started trying again, nothing happened. So they kept at it. Again, and again, and again, and again, to no avail.

Finally, Kelly said a friend (Bachelor alum Kendall Long) recommended a great fertility doctor in San Francisco, Dr. Aimee Eyvazzadeh, also known as "the egg whisperer." And, after a two-year process, Kelly got pregnant.

"I just feel like it is a sense of relief because you do think, as a woman, you're like, 'This is what I'm meant, like- I'm meant to carry a child,'" she told ET. "For so long I've been able to tell my body to do something and it'll do it. And I feel like I was so helpless in that moment that I couldn't control this, and it was so frustrating."

In opting for IVF, Kelly and Coba said they leaned on a close family member who went through the same process. But in the end, they knew they ultimately had to lean on each other. But Kelly wanted to take it a step further. She wanted to be open about the process.

"When I started my IVF journey I was like, 'I want to be open about that because I feel like women can relate to that,'" Kelly said. "Women, a lot of times, don't talk about it. And [they're] looked down upon, like, 'Oh my, I have to resort to IVF because I can't get pregnant and I don't want people to know that. I want people to think I'm perfect and everything is great.' And I was like, 'Let me take women along on this journey with me.'"

Kelly recalled the day they were going to plant the embryos, and it just so happened that the date landed on her late father's birthday. Kelly's father, Ron, died in February 2018 from a rare form of brain cancer.

"I just feel like in these little moments ... he's with me," she said. "And it's really significant that that was his birthday and that was the day that my babies were going to be born."

