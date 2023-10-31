Wynonna Judd Announced as 'The Voice' Season 24 Mega Mentor

Another country legend is coming to The Voice -- Wynonna Judd is the season 24 Mega Mentor!

Wynonna will help this season's coaches Niall Horan, Gwen Stefani, John Legend, and first-timer Reba McEntire -- as they mentor their remaining team members ahead of the Three-Way Knockouts, which begin on Nov. 6.

Reba shared an excited video with Wynonna after the news was announced, raving, "I love her being on The Voice!"

"We're neighbors in Tennessee, and we have to get out here in L.A. to see each other," she added with a laugh.

For her part, Wynonna said she was "grateful" to join the show, noting that working with Reba is "one of the reasons I decided to do this show."

ET spoke with Gwen ahead of this season's Battles, where she opened up about how surreal it is to return to The Voice without hubby Blake Shelton by her side. The Cowboy departed the NBC singing competition earlier this year, after 23 seasons.

"It feels kind of like [my] first season, before I knew he existed," she shared. "It's kind of weird, but it's also like, I'm having so much fun."

"Like, I'm only here because it's fun," Gwen added. "The coaching and actually getting to know your team after the Blinds is my favorite thing, 'cause it's like, the dream's there."

She admitted, however, that it is a little nerve-wracking to look to Blake's chair and instead see The Voice's newest coach -- the Queen of Country herself.

Of how Reba's handled her first season so far, Gwen recalled the Blind Auditions with a laugh.

"She did great. She didn't have to do anything," she remembered. "She'd be like, 'I think you were great. I'd love to have you on my team,' and then they'd be like, 'I pick you!'"

The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. PT/ET and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.

