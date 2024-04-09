Wynonna Judd's daughter, Grace Kelley, was arrested in Alabama on Friday after allegedly exposing herself on a public highway.

According to police records obtained by ET, Kelley, 27, was booked at the Elmore County Jail on April 5 at 5:05 p.m.

She was booked on two charges, indecent exposure and obstructing governmental operations. Both charges are misdemeanors.

Her bond was set at $1,000. According to the jail's current inmate roster, Kelley is still behind bars as of Tuesday afternoon.

Kelley allegedly "exposed her breasts and lower body" at the intersection of Interstate 65 and Highway 14, in Millbrook, Alabama, according to charging documents obtained by AL.com. According to her booking info, Millbrook is Kelley's current city of residence.

The outlet reports that police claim Kelley sat on the roadside, refused to show police identification and refused to cooperate with police when detained. Her first court date has reportedly been set for April 11.

Kelley has had several legal problems in the past. In 2016, she was arrested for possession of meth, per The Sun. She was ordered to serve 30 days in jail and then attend a court-mandated drug recovery program. However, she left the program before completion and was subsequently sentenced to serve eight years at the West Tennessee State Penitentiary.

She was granted parole and released in November 2019, but was arrested again in August 2021 for a probation violation, according to The Sun. She was released in December 2022, then arrested again in May 2023 for violating an order of protection and her parole. Kelley was released from prison in October 2023.

In March 2022, Kelley gave birth to her daughter, Kaliyah Chanel, while on a leave of absence from jail, and Wynonna, 59, has subsequently been taking care of her granddaughter.

In October 2022, Wynonna appeared for an interview and performance on Today, and revealed that her infant granddaughter had been helping her cope with the loss and loneliness she felt after the tragic death of her mother, Naomi Judd.

"She looks right through me," Wynonna said of Kaliyah. "She gives me hope."

She added: "They give you something to think about other than yourself."

The singer also joked that "it's nice to be with her because she doesn't care what I look like."

As ET previously reported, Naomi died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in April 2022 at age 76. She and Wynonna were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame just one day after her death.

Wynonna has not publicly commented on her daughter's latest legal entanglement.

