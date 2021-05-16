Shopping

Yara Shahidi's MTV Movie & TV Awards Red Carpet Look is Available Now at Adidas

By Dale Arden Chong‍
Yara Shahidi
Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images

If there's anyone who can make a tracksuit look red carpet-ready, it's Yara Shahidi.

The 21-year-old Grown-ish star made an appearance as a presenter for the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards at the Hollywood Palladium on Sunday night in an undeniably cool printed tracksuit from her collection with Adidas Originals -- which she styled with a sleek pale yellow corset top and caramel brown pointy-toe pumps.

There's no doubt Shahidi knows how to make a tracksuit ready for a star-studded appearance -- especially when she accessorized with glittering jewels. So, if you're keen on re-creating the actress's chic ensemble for your next outing, you can shop the tracksuit straight from Adidas right now.

The Yara Shahidi x Adidas Collection -- which includes the actor's head-turning tracksuit, a mustard yellow track top, yellow track pants, Adidas Superstar shoes with marigold stripes and dark green details -- released just last week, which means it's available now on the sportswear brand's website. Leading up to the launch, the actress has been posting on Instagram to tease her Adidas collaboration, and what followed certainly did not disappoint.

This new Yara Shahidi x Adidas -- which has been called the ReCreate by Yara and ranges from $110 to $180 --  draws inspiration from Shahidi's Iranian heritage and comes in sizes XS to XL. You can shop the full collection on Adidas' website as well as the Adidas CONFIRMED app.

Scroll down to shop the Yara Shahidi x Adidas collection below.

Yara Shahidi Satin Track Top
Yara Shahidi Satin Track Top
Adidas
Yara Shahidi Satin Track Top
Re-create Shahidi's ultra-cool red carpet ensemble with this easy-to-wear track top from Adidas.
$170
Yara Shahidi Satin Track Pants
Yara Shahidi Satin Track Pants
Adidas
Yara Shahidi Satin Track Pants
According to the actress, all you need to dress these pants up is a pair of classic pointy toe pumps.
$180
Yara Shahidi Track Top
Yara Shahidi Track Top
Adidas
Yara Shahidi Track Top
Style this jacket with your favorite Adidas pants, a style from the Yara Shahidi collection or a classic pair of jeans.
$140
Yara Shahidi Track Pants
Yara Shahidi Track Pants
Adidas
Yara Shahidi Track Pants
Add a pop of color to your wardrobe with these vibrant yellow track pants from the cool streetwear-inspired collection.
$130
Yara Shahidi Superstar Shoes
Yara Shahidi Superstar Shoes
Adidas
Yara Shahidi Superstar Shoes
Want to grab a new pair of sneakers you'll wear every day this season? Don't pass up the chance to get yourself the Yara Shahidi Adidias Superstar shoes.
$110

