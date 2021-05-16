If there's anyone who can make a tracksuit look red carpet-ready, it's Yara Shahidi.

The 21-year-old Grown-ish star made an appearance as a presenter for the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards at the Hollywood Palladium on Sunday night in an undeniably cool printed tracksuit from her collection with Adidas Originals -- which she styled with a sleek pale yellow corset top and caramel brown pointy-toe pumps.

There's no doubt Shahidi knows how to make a tracksuit ready for a star-studded appearance -- especially when she accessorized with glittering jewels. So, if you're keen on re-creating the actress's chic ensemble for your next outing, you can shop the tracksuit straight from Adidas right now.

The Yara Shahidi x Adidas Collection -- which includes the actor's head-turning tracksuit, a mustard yellow track top, yellow track pants, Adidas Superstar shoes with marigold stripes and dark green details -- released just last week, which means it's available now on the sportswear brand's website. Leading up to the launch, the actress has been posting on Instagram to tease her Adidas collaboration, and what followed certainly did not disappoint.

This new Yara Shahidi x Adidas -- which has been called the ReCreate by Yara and ranges from $110 to $180 -- draws inspiration from Shahidi's Iranian heritage and comes in sizes XS to XL. You can shop the full collection on Adidas' website as well as the Adidas CONFIRMED app.

Scroll down to shop the Yara Shahidi x Adidas collection below.

Yara Shahidi Satin Track Top Adidas Yara Shahidi Satin Track Top Re-create Shahidi's ultra-cool red carpet ensemble with this easy-to-wear track top from Adidas. $170 Buy Now

Yara Shahidi Satin Track Pants Adidas Yara Shahidi Satin Track Pants According to the actress, all you need to dress these pants up is a pair of classic pointy toe pumps. $180 Buy Now

Yara Shahidi Track Top Adidas Yara Shahidi Track Top Style this jacket with your favorite Adidas pants, a style from the Yara Shahidi collection or a classic pair of jeans. $140 Buy Now

Yara Shahidi Track Pants Adidas Yara Shahidi Track Pants Add a pop of color to your wardrobe with these vibrant yellow track pants from the cool streetwear-inspired collection. $130 Buy Now

Yara Shahidi Superstar Shoes Adidas Yara Shahidi Superstar Shoes Want to grab a new pair of sneakers you'll wear every day this season? Don't pass up the chance to get yourself the Yara Shahidi Adidias Superstar shoes. $110 Buy Now

