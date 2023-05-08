Luke Grimes is weighing in on Yellowstone's onscreen drama. In an exclusive featurette clip that's set to appear on the show's latest DVD and Blu-ray release, Yellowstone's Kayce Dutton explains why the show is so popular.

"Love and family and serve your tribe, your people -- that's a huge theme in the show. With Kacey, he has a hard time choosing his relationship with his father versus his relationship with his wife and son," Grimes says. "I think it's because it all really matters and it matters to all of the characters."

"That's sort of where you get all of this really juicy drama, is that everyone is sort of fighting for their team," he adds. "There's no right team or wrong team, it's just a bunch of people trying to figure out how to do what's best for their own."

While fans tune into Yellowstone for the onscreen drama, there's also been talk of the behind-the-scenes goings-on, too.

Sources close to the show's production previously told ET that leading man Kevin Costner will not be returning to the series after season 5. It was later announced that Yellowstone will end after the remaining episodes of season five are released this year. A Yellowstone sequel series is set to follow.

Yellowstone -- season 5, part 1 is available on DVD and Blu-ray on Tuesday, May 9.

