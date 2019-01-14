Yolanda Hadid doesn't need implants, fillers or other “bulls---” to look good in her 50s!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star celebrated her 55th birthday on Friday and, on Monday, she took to Instagram to share a sexy snap showing how great she looks.

“❤️Fifty Five and smiling from the inside out,” she captioned the photo of herself wearing revealing, pale-pink lingerie. “Finally back to the original 1964. Living in a body free of breast implants, fillers, botox, extensions and all the bulls--- I thought I needed in order to keep up with what society conditioned me to believe what a sexy woman should look like until the toxicity of it all almost killed me.”

Hadid was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2012 and suffered a relapse last year due to black mold exposure in her home. She has been public regarding regrets about altering her body, undergoing surgery to remove breast implants that leaked silicone.

“Your health is your wealth so please make educated decisions, research the partial information you’re given by our broken system before putting anything foreign in your body,” she continued. "It took me many years of undoing some bad choices I made for myself before I finally found the freedom to sustainable internal beauty and acceptance of what is the best version of myself by no standards but my own. It’s on us to learn to love ourselves and celebrate our unique, one-of-a-kind beauty at all ages as we move through this journey called ’life’. Beauty has no meaning without your health.”

Hadid then added a series of empowering hashtags, including, “#BeautyStartsFromWithin” and “#AgeComesWithWisdom.”

Hadid’s daughters, Gigi and Bella, paid tribute to their mom on Friday, with Gigi saluting her “perfect mix” of admirable qualities while Bella gushed about “my idol, my role model, my best friend!”

Meanwhile, Hadid’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star, Kyle Richards, celebrated her 50th birthday in Mexico, sharing a sexy snap of her own on Sunday.

“I’m 50. There. I said it,” Richards captioned a pic of her sporting a yellow bikini while balancing a drink on her toned body. “Anyone who knows me knows that I always think I’m dying so the fact that I even made it to here is a miracle."

“I am so grateful for this beautiful gift called life,” she continued. “I never imagined I would feel so good, healthy and at peace (most of the time.) I love my children, my husband, my family, my friends, my dogs, my work… SO MUCH. What else could a woman ask for? Thank you all for your birthday wishes 🙏 My cup has runneth over 💗.”

