Yolanda Hadid is back on the runway!

The former model and ex-Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 56, made a surprise appearance on the runway at the Off-White Fall/Winter 2020 fashion show in Paris during fashion week.

Yolanda strutted down the catwalk, sporting a white blazer with black graffiti detail, navy trousers and sandals. She also rocked oversized angular earrings, sharp rectangular sunglasses and a black chain necklace, while carrying a large clutch.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Her supermodel daughters, Gigi, 24, and Bella, 23, also walked in the show, where both wore dramatic, voluminous asymmetric gowns. Yolanda started modeling in the '80s, appearing in numerous fashion shows and gracing the pages of magazines like Vogue.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

The Hadids weren't the only mother-and-daughter trio that walked in the same fashion show together. Yolanda's former RHOBH co-star, Lisa Rinna, closed the Dennis Basso show during New York Fashion Week earlier this month alongside model daughters Delilah Belle and Amelia Gray Hamlin.

