Yolanda Hadid Is Dating Investor Joseph Jingoli: See Her Sweet Post

There's a new special guy in Yolanda Hadid's life!

On Wednesday, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star revealed, by way of a social media post, that she's got a new boyfriend. The post contains several photos of her and her new beau, Joseph Jingoli, out strolling together, embracing at a gathering and going for a horseback ride.

"❤️This much I know is true, that god blessed the broken road that lead me straight to you.... 🎼 #MyMysteryMan #JoeyJingoli #ILoveYou," she captioned the touching post.

Jingoli is an investor and CEO at a number of companies including DCO Energy and Joseph Jingoli & Son, Inc, an energy company and a construction company.

It's unclear when this relationship began, but in April, the 55-year-old reality star shared with her followers on Instagram that she'd received flowers, hinting in the caption that the sender wasn't just a friend.

"I think he loves me," she wrote at the time, adding the hashtags #Flowers and #ADutchGirlsBestFriend.

Hadid was previously married to David Foster and Mohamed Hadid, with whom she shares three children, son Anwar Hadid, 20, and daughters Bella Hadid, 22, and Gigi Hadid, 24. And while Yolanda is celebrating a new romance, her daughters are getting plenty of attention for their own love lives.

Gigi has been spotted out and about in New York with Bachelorette runner-up Tyler Cameron on multiple occasions. An eyewitness told ET that, on Tuesday, the pair was bar-hopping around town together before heading back to the model's apartment.

A source previously told ET: "Although Gigi and Tyler are spending more and more time together, they are still casually dating."

"Gigi went through a breakup from a serious relationship and Tyler just got off a dating show," the source added, referencing her split from Zayn Malik and Cameron’s departure from The Bachelorette. "The two are enjoying building a friendship first, going on dates and having fun. Nothing more than that right now."



As for Bella, she was spotted with brand-new blonde locks on Wednesday as she weathers rumors that her on-again, off-again relationship with The Weeknd has come to an end.

SEE MORE BREAKING NEWS IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Bella Hadid Goes Full Blonde Amid The Weeknd Breakup Rumors

Why Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron Are Just Casually Dating for Now (Exclusive)

Tyler Cameron Spends More Time With Gigi Hadid in NYC

Related Gallery