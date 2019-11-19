Selena Gomez is going to kill em' with kindness! The 27-year-old musician squashed potential online beef with Bella Hadid before it even started on Monday.

It all started when the 23-year-old model posted a pic of herself gazing into a mirror, writing, "A Dior thing" on Instagram. Gomez, who recently re-followed Hadid, commented on the image with a heart-eyes emoji, writing: "Stunning."

A Gomez fan account then took a screenshot praising the singer for being "all about supporting women," but noted that Hadid had deleted the post.

Gomez replied, "That sucks," with a crying emoji.

When people started writing about Gomez's comment, she quickly shut down the drama, writing, "NO. I shouldn't of spoken without knowing the truth. I'm sorry. Please don't be hurtful. She is a wonderful person and it was all a misunderstanding."

Back in 2017, the two stars unfollowed each other on social media after Gomez began dating Hadid's ex, The Weeknd. The short-lived romance fizzled, but Gomez didn't refollow Hadid on Instagram until recently. The model still doesn't follow the "Same Old Love" singer.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Selena Gomez Refollows Fellow The Weeknd Ex Bella Hadid on Instagram Embed Code Restart

Selena Gomez Refollows Bella Hadid on Instagram After Both Dated The Weeknd

Selena Gomez Stands Up for Taylor Swift Amid Her Music Battle

Selena Gomez Says Being Body-Shamed After Gaining Weight Amid Lupus Battle 'Really Messed Me Up For a Bit'

Related Gallery