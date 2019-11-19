Selena Gomez Walks Back on Bella Hadid Comment: ‘I Shouldn’t Of Spoken Without Knowing the Truth’
Selena Gomez is going to kill em' with kindness! The 27-year-old musician squashed potential online beef with Bella Hadid before it even started on Monday.
It all started when the 23-year-old model posted a pic of herself gazing into a mirror, writing, "A Dior thing" on Instagram. Gomez, who recently re-followed Hadid, commented on the image with a heart-eyes emoji, writing: "Stunning."
A Gomez fan account then took a screenshot praising the singer for being "all about supporting women," but noted that Hadid had deleted the post.
Gomez replied, "That sucks," with a crying emoji.
When people started writing about Gomez's comment, she quickly shut down the drama, writing, "NO. I shouldn't of spoken without knowing the truth. I'm sorry. Please don't be hurtful. She is a wonderful person and it was all a misunderstanding."
Back in 2017, the two stars unfollowed each other on social media after Gomez began dating Hadid's ex, The Weeknd. The short-lived romance fizzled, but Gomez didn't refollow Hadid on Instagram until recently. The model still doesn't follow the "Same Old Love" singer.
RELATED CONTENT:
Selena Gomez Refollows Bella Hadid on Instagram After Both Dated The Weeknd
Selena Gomez Stands Up for Taylor Swift Amid Her Music Battle
Selena Gomez Says Being Body-Shamed After Gaining Weight Amid Lupus Battle 'Really Messed Me Up For a Bit'
Related Gallery