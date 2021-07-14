Yolanda Hadid had a little companion for her morning meditation on Wednesday. The proud grandmother shared a sweet snap of her 10-month-old granddaughter, Khai, joining her in a garden of crystals, with her arms out in a meditation pose. Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's daughter seemed like a seasoned meditator, holding a crystal in one of her hands.

"❤️Morning meditation with Oma…… #Khai," Yolanda captioned the peaceful photo.

Yolanda is no stranger to showing off her granddaughter. Back in December, the former model gushed over Khai while babysitting the little one.

"We spent the day while momma was away," the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star wrote on the heartwarming snap. The pic does not show the baby girl, just the two from the back, all bundled up, enjoying some time in the sun.

Instagram Story

Gigi and Zayn welcomed their first child together in September 2020. In Harper's Bazaar's August issue, the 26-year-old supermodel revealed that she kept both good and bad journals throughout her pregnancy, both of which she hopes to give to her daughter someday.

Gigi is loving motherhood now, easily gushing that Khai is a fan of birds, animals, and the outdoors, but she admitted that throughout her pregnancy, she suffered anxiety about becoming a parent.

"During my pregnancy, I had one journal that I called my good journal and one journal that I called my bad journal. They weren’t that literal, but one was more for the memories, for Khai," she explained. "Maybe one day I’ll give her the bad journal just to be real about it. [It has my] anxieties and days where I felt like, 'Am I good enough to be a mom?' I didn’t want to feel guilty about feeling those things or writing those things down. I just liked the separation."

For more on the famous family, watch the video below.

RELATED CONTENT

Gigi Hadid Had Anxiety About Being a 'Good Enough' Mom While Pregnant

Gigi Hadid Writes Open Letter to the Press About Her Daughter Khai

Gigi Hadid Praises Zayn Malik on His First Father's Day

Gigi Hadid Gives Birth to First Child With Boyfriend Zayn Malik This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery