The Young and the Restless took a moment during Friday's show to pay tribute and remember their "dear friend" Kristoff St. John, who died Sunday at the age of 52. The soap opera's official Twitter shared the clip of the late actor talking about getting the opportunity to portray Neil Winters for over a quarter of a century.

"Today and every day we remember an unforgettable member of the #YR family," the show's statement read. "From his time in Genoa City to the moments behind-the-scenes on set, Kristoff St. John will always be in our hearts. ❤️ Please join us in sending love to the incredible man behind Neil Winters."

“The Young and the Restless will forever value the legacy of Kristoff St. John in his portrayal of Neil Winters. Beginning in late April, #YR will feature a storyline that pays tribute to both Kristoff and his character," it continued.

St. John joined the long-running CBS daytime drama in 1991. During his time on the show he was nominated for nine Daytime Emmy Awards, winning two. Earlier in his career, he was nominated for two additional Daytime Emmys for his role on the soap series Generations.

The soap opera star was filming the show when he was found at his home in Los Angeles on Sunday. St. John’s attorney, Mark Geragos, confirmed the news of his death to ET on Monday.

Following his death, ET spoke with St. John's former on-screen wife, Victoria Rowell, who tearfully opened up about the last conversation she had with her good friend.

"He sent me, not that long ago, all these pics of us together," she said through tears. "And I reached out to him, because this was a red flag. Why is he sending me these retrospective pics of our relationship and I reached out and said, 'Are you OK?'"

"He was fine," she said. "But it sat with me. It was always in the back of my brain because I knew he was struggling." Watch more of her interview in the video above.

