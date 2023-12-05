Soap opera star Billy Miller's cause of death has been revealed. The actor's death has been ruled a suicide by gunshot wound to the head, according to the Travis County Medical Examiner's report.

According to the document, obtained by ET, Miller suffered from bi-polar disorder and depression. He was found deceased in the bathtub of his home with an apparent gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene. The report also states that multiple letters indicating suicidal intent and instructions for others were discovered at the scene.

A toxicology report found that Miller had ethanol (alcohol), and traces of cocaine, diphenhydramine (allergy, cold pills), marijuana and amphetamines present in his system at the time of death.

Miller -- who was best known for roles on General Hospital and The Young and the Restless -- died on Sept. 15 in Austin, Texas, days shy of his 44th birthday. His family previously said that Miller "was struggling with manic depression when he died."

The Daytime Emmy winner's mother, Patricia Miller, issued a statement to Soap Opera Digest at the time.

"I would like to share the following thoughts," Patricia began her remarks. "I want to personally thank the many fans & personal friends for the overwhelming amount of love, prayers & condolences sent to me and my family on the devastating death of my beautiful son BJ -- Billy Miller. He fought a long hard valiant battle with bipolar depression for years. He did everything he could to control the disease. He loved his family, his friends and his fans but in the end the disease won the fight and he surrendered his life. The other causes of death being told are not true. I wish they were but they just aren’t. We all loved him so much and are desperately trying to deal with our loss. I will have nothing further to say. Thanks for the love and support."

Miller's career began as a model, signed to Wilhelmina. In 2007, he had a role as Richie Novak on All My Children, where he stayed until 2008. From 2008-2014, Miller starred as Billy Abbott on The Young and the Restless, a role that got him three Daytime Emmy Awards. After exiting The Young and the Restless in 2014, Miller went on to play Jason Morgan and Drew Cain on General Hospital until 2019.

After leaving soaps, Miller appeared in five episodes of the USA drama Suits, where he played Marcus, the brother of Harvey Spector. He also starred in 10 episodes of the Octavia Spencer-led Apple TV+ drama, Truth Be Told, and his final credit was in a 2022 episode of CBS' NCIS.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

