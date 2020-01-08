'Young Frankenstein' Will Be ABC's Next Live Musical

ABC has their sights set on its next musical event.

Following the success of The Little Mermaid Live! in November, the network is betting big with a live musical production of Young Frankenstein, it was announced Wednesday at the winter Television Critics Association press tour.

Set for a fall debut, Young Frankenstein Live! will hail from Hollywood legend Mel Brooks, who co-wrote the 1974 comedy with Gene Wilder and directed the film before adapting it into a Broadway musical in 2007. Brooks, 93, will produce ABC's live telecast.

Based on the musical, which ran on Broadway from 2007 to 2009, Young Frankenstein Live! will follow Brook's and Wilder's reimagining of the Mary Shelley novel. Songs from the original musical, composed by Brooks, will be featured in the live production.

ABC plans to announce an airdate and the cast at a later date.

While it remains to be seen who will be stepping into the shoes of characters like Frederick Frankenstein, Elizabeth and The Monster, the original Broadway cast was impressive. Roger Bart, Megan Mullally, Sutton Foster and Andrea Martin were among the stars in the Young Frankenstein ensemble.

The Little Mermaid Live! was ABC's first foray into the live musical production space. The animated/live-action hybrid production drew more than 9 million viewers on Nov. 5, making it the highest-rated made-for-TV musical since Fox's Grease Live in 2016.

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'Little Mermaid Live!': ABC Exec Defends Clawless Shaggy

'The Little Mermaid Live!': 9 Things You Didn't See on TV

'The Little Mermaid Live!': Check Out the Biggest Moments

John Stamos Reveals What His Son Thinks of ‘The Little Mermaid LIVE’ (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery