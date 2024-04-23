'Younger' Star Nico Tortorella and Bethany Meyers Expecting Baby No. 2

A year after welcoming their first child, Nico Tortorella and Bethany C. Meyers are gearing up to do it all over again.

On Tuesday, the Younger alum announced that they are expecting their second child together. "We've got some big news: We're having another baby!" Tortorella shared in an Instagram announcement. "This era has been all about transition, bending and shifting in order not to break. We left everything familiar to find something new—somewhere the grass really is greener because the sun shines more. We did it. We moved to a place where we can grow food year-round, where we can run barefoot, chase lizards, play in the ocean, and literally stop to smell the flowers. Somewhere we can continue to build our family."

The actor also revealed the couple conceived their child on the way as soon as they moved to Florida.



"The very day we arrived at our new house, we made a baby," Tortorella wrote. "Really, it's true. It's funny how, when you commit to dreams and embrace changes, miracles unfold."



The performer concluded with a sweet message to wife Bethany and their firstborn child, Kilmer -- who was born in March 2023. "Right now, this moment is a celebration of life at a time when life itself seems the most fragile," the announcement concluded. "Bethany, thank you for creating the space to continue to grow our family. We are nothing without you. I am constantly in awe of your strength and willingness to expand. And Kilmer Dove, get ready girl—it's big sister energy from here on out. I love you both. I love all of you. All of it is you."

Over on her Instagram page, Meyers also shared the news, noting their baby is due in October and acknowledging those facing struggles in their own pregnancy journeys.



"It took years to conceive our first, and this baby made its way into our lives as soon as we touched down at the ocean, which still feels completely surreal. Already, I see the personality differences between our first and second. Which makes me feel like so much of fertility and family expansion is divine timing. We did all the earthly tactics to get our babies, while our babies did all the heavenly ones. Together, we combine forces to prepare for their grand entrance into the world," Meyers wrote. "To @nicotortorella, I can't wait to go down this path again—one that is both familiar and completely unknown. Thank you for being the ultimate belly-rubber, crepe-finder, and Kilmer-soother so I can tack on another 30 minutes to my nap. Kilmer Dove, you are my first, and I love you. But pretty soon, I'm gonna need you to stop jamming your finger into my belly button while yelling 'BA BA!!'"



Concluded the expectant fitness instructor, "Lastly, I want to acknowledge that when you've experienced pregnancy loss or have struggled to conceive, pregnancy announcements always feel bittersweet, sometimes even your own. It's not lost on me that some people reading this are still hoping for their first while I announce my second. There are never any words that make it better, so I won't try to offer them. I will just let you know that you are seen and your sorrow is held, even in my joy."

The pair, who tied the knot in 2018, recently celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary in March. "6 years today, and I'd do 600 more," Meyers wrote on Instagram, commemorating the occasion. "Happy anniversary @nicotortorella // 3's and 9's forever."

Tortorella's baby news happens to coincide with his Younger co-star Hilary Duff's pregnancy. The actress is currently expecting her fourth child seemingly soon, though she recently issued a message aiming to end questions about the baby's arrival.

"Hi friends - This is meant in the kindest tone (I promise) I am no longer responding to texts or [dms] about 'when baby is coming!'" Duff wrote on her Instagram Story. "I know everyone is checking in with love and humor, however, trust me nobody wants it more than me!!!!! Babies come when they are ready. I am trying my best to be patient! The days are long and uncomfortable. Promise I will let you know."

RELATED CONTENT: