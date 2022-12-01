It's not a (magic) trick, it's been 25 years since the first Harry Potter novel was released allowing us to explore a magical world of wonders with iconic characters who have timeless appeal. One such character was Hagrid, played by the late Robbie Coltrain in the film adaptations, which brought the beloved character to life. With such memorable figures and heart-warming life lessons, it's no wonder that this classic franchise has stood the test of time.

Ranking with the fandom levels of Marvel and Lord of the Rings, Harry Potter has a passionate fan-base uniquely filled with adults, teenagers, and children alike. With the holiday season around the corner, you know what these "Potterheads" want: Wizarding World-themed collectibles and merch. Ranging across categories of apparel, home decor, kitchenware, accessories and sweet treats, we've found Harry Potter gifts every fan will get excited about.

If you know a loved one who is a Potterphile or you're a Potterhead yourself, look ahead to find the coolest Harry Potter-inspired holiday gift ideas to give (or keep) this season. Ahead, shop ET's favorite picks for Harry Potter gifts.

Pottery Barn Teen Great Hall Terrarium Pottery Barn Teen Pottery Barn Teen Great Hall Terrarium For friends that are both plant lovers and Harry Pottery fans, this terrarium shaped like the Hogwarts Great Hall is a satisfying mix of both worlds. It's handcrafted with panels of glass and gilded metals making an environment where succulents and moss will thrive. $299 Buy Now

Golden Snitch Light Amazon Golden Snitch Light Made for Quidditch fans, use this nightlight as a desk lamp or put it on your nightstand. The glow of the light is simply magical. $33 $26 Buy Now

Harry Potter Advent Calendar Williams Sonoma Harry Potter Advent Calendar The 24 drawers are filled with individually wrapped confections like fizzy Lemon Sherbets, Bertie Bott's Every Flavor Beans, sour balls, and gummies. Fans of all ages will love this early-Christmas gift. $46 $20 Buy Now

Hogwarts Houses Potholder Le Creuset Hogwarts Houses Potholder Whether you're a member of the Slytherin, Ravenclaw, Gryffindor or Hufflepuff house, you can feel represented with this colorful Hogwarts Houses Potholder. $52 $39 Buy Now

Send a Cake Hogwarts Explosion Box Send a Cake Send a Cake Hogwarts Explosion Box Have your cake and eat it too, with this magically exploding Harry Potter-themed box that plays music and spins while revealing a delicious cake. Each house is represented on the four sides of the inner box. $75 Buy Now

For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.

