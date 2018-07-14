Yvette Nicole Brown to Take Over as Interim 'Talking Dead' Host Amid Chris Hardwick Investigation

AMC has found an interim host for Talking Dead amid its investigation into Chris Hardwick.

The network confirmed to ET on Saturday that Yvette Nicole Brown has been set as the interim guest host of The Walking Dead Season 9 Preview Special on Aug. 5 and Talking Dead on Aug. 12 as it continues to investigate Hardwick's conduct.

The TV personality's ex-girlfriend, Chloe Dykstra, claimed in a June essay that she was abused by an unnamed ex-boyfriend, which many believed to be Hardwick. Hardwick has denied all claims of abuse.

Brown was also chosen earlier this month to step in for Hardwick as moderator of AMC's The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead panels at Comic-Con on July 20. The actress and comedian, who has been a frequent guest host on Talking Dead and has hosted several AMC after-shows, addressed her new Comic-Con gigs on Twitter on July 4, insisting that she wasn't "jockeying for a job."

"I will say this once. I am filling in for a friend, which I have done before. I am not jockeying for a job. I have enough of my own," she wrote. "It is my prayer that God's Will is done in the midst of this process & that everyone is okay. My character is known & sound. Nothing has changed."

I will say this once. I am filling in for a friend, which I have done before. I am not jockeying for a job. I have enough of my own. It is my prayer that God's Will is done in the midst of this process & that everyone is okay. My character is known & sound. Nothing has changed. — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) July 4, 2018

The switch-up comes nearly a month after AMC pulled Hardwick's talk show, Talking with Chris Hardwick. Meanwhile, NBC told ET it was assessing its relationship with Hardwick, who hosts the network's popular game show, The Wall.

Last month, Legendary Entertainment, which acquired Hardwick's podcast Nerdist (now rebranded as ID10T) in July 2012, issued a statement to ET saying they had removed any mention of Hardwick from their site. He was also dropped from his upcoming September appearance at the Kaaboo Festival in Del Mar, California.

