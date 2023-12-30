Zac Brown and Wife Kelly Yazdi to Divorce After 4 Months of Marriage

Zac Brown and Kelly Yazdi are calling it quits after four months of marriage.

According to multiple reports, the estranged couple said in a joint statement that they are "in the process of divorce." They added, "Our mutual respect for one another remains. We wish each other the best and will always appreciate our time together. As we navigate this personal matter, we simply request privacy during this time."

TMZ, who first broke the news, reported that there was growing speculation Brown and Yazdi split after fans noticed she deactivated her Instagram account and then reactivated with the Brown last name removed from her bio. She also no longer follows the Zac Brown Band frontman and wiped every photo of him from her profile.

ET has reached out to Brown's rep for comment.

Brown, 45, and Yazdi, 32, got engaged in 2022. He popped the question in Hawaii. According to TMZ, Brown and Yazdi secretly tied the knot on Aug. 31 in Coweta County, Georgia.

This will be Brown's second divorce. He was married to shelly Brown for 12 years before they split in 2018. They share five children together -- daughters Justice, 16, Lucy, 15, Georgia, 13, and Joni, 12, and son Alexander, 9.

