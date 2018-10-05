Zac Brown and Wife Shelly Split After 12 Years of Marriage

Zac Brown and his wife, Shelly Brown, have separated.

On Friday, the couple confirmed the news in a joint statement to ET.

“We feel blessed to be on such an incredible journey in life and sometimes the journey begins to lead in different directions,” the statement read of the 12-year marriage between the Zac Brown Band singer and the jewelry designer. “It is with deep love and respect that we announce we are separating as a couple.”

“We have led a whirlwind life together growing into a beautiful family with five amazing children and while life will be rearranging a bit, our love and commitment to our family will always be there,” the statement said of the couple’s children, Alexander, 4, Joni, 7, Georgia, 8, Lucy, 10, and Justice, 11.

The statement continued, “This was a difficult decision, but we’ve done plenty of tough things together and this is our next venture - love, mutual respect, and care for each other are what we are moving forward with.”

“Family comes in all different forms,” the statement concluded. “We would like to ask that rather than commenting or spending any energy towards this, that you take this moment to send love to your family, in honor of ours.”

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Garner Files to Speed Up Her Divorce From Ben Affleck

Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Spends Day With Husband Roger Mathews After Filing for Divorce

Quad Webb-Lunceford Sounds Off on Divorce and Her ‘Married to Medicine’ Future (Exclusive)

Related Gallery