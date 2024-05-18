Zac Brown has been granted a temporary restraining order from his estranged wife, Kelly Yazdi.

According to legal documents obtained by ET, Brown claims that one of Yazdi's Instagram posts is in violation of confidentiality agreements she has signed with him. ET has reached out to lawyers for both sides for statements.

Brown, 45, and Yazdi, 32, got engaged in 2022 after he popped the question in Hawaii. According to TMZ, Brown and Yazdi secretly tied the knot on Aug. 31, 2023, in Coweta County, Georgia.

Reports of the couple's separation went public in December 2023, with the estranged pair saying in a joint statement that they are "in the process of divorce."

They added, "Our mutual respect for one another remains. We wish each other the best and will always appreciate our time together. As we navigate this personal matter, we simply request privacy during this time."

TMZ, who first broke the news, reported that there was growing speculation Brown and Yazdi split after fans noticed she deactivated her Instagram account and then reactivated with the Brown last name removed from her bio. She also no longer follows the Zac Brown Band frontman and wiped every photo of him from her profile.

Kelly Yazdi and Zac Brown secretly tied the knot in August 2023. - Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC

Though the Instagram post in question is not named in the order granting Brown the temporary restraining order, many of Yazdi's recent posts have been about gratitude, self-empowerment and "reemergence."

"My sunshine grows stronger every day, brought back to life by the support and encouragement of so many who have battled the same monster, sharing horror stories of their own, finally harnessing the courage to stand up," reads her most recent Instagram, which features a video of Yazdi standing in the rain.

This will be Brown's second divorce. He was married to shelly Brown for 12 years before they split in 2018. They share five children together.

