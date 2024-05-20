Zac Brown's estranged wife, Kelly Yazdi, has spoken out after he was granted a temporary restraining order against her.

According to legal documents obtained by ET last week, Brown claimed in his request that one of Yazdi's recent Instagram posts is in violation of confidentiality agreements she has signed with him. ET reached out to lawyers for both sides for statements.

Yazi took to Instagram on Sunday to share her side of the story, posting a video in which she thanked fans for their support and shared a lengthy statement in the caption.

"No one — not even Zac Brown with all of his money, power, celebrity, and lawyers – may silence my right to freely express myself through art or, although I have to date declined to do so publicly, to speak about the circumstances of our pending divorce," she wrote. "I intend to respond swiftly and robustly to his meritless complaint that publication of two poems on my personal social media account divulged any 'confidential information' about his business, much less authorizes a court to enjoin me from speaking about matters in my personal life that have nothing to do with my brief former work for the Zac Brown Collective, Inc."



"It is beyond ironic that Zac’s first act after filing an unnecessary public divorce lawsuit was to release a music video that deliberately mocked our wedding party from only a few months before — including a false and defamatory caricature obviously intended to be me and hurt me – followed by a second unnecessary and legally meritless public lawsuit and press release, yet he now claims his 'only hope' is that we show each other 'mutual respect' by keeping 'private matters private' as we negotiate the terms of our divorce," she continued.

Yazdi appears to be referring to the music video for Avicii's remix of Zac Brown Band's "Beautiful Drug," which was released in February. The video does feature a raucous party scene and a brunette leading lady.



"In a misguided effort to do just that, I have made no public response to either of those very public, very unnecessary personal attacks on me by my celebrity soon-to-be-ex-husband," Yazdi added in her statement. "But it is clearly Zac, not me, who has strategically chosen to drag our difficult divorce negotiations into the public eye with these tactics in an effort to portray himself as a victim and to use his vast resources to silence me from telling the truth about our marriage. It will not work, and I will not be silenced by him no matter how ridiculous his tactics."

"Like Zac, I have lawyers too, and I will tell my truth in court — where he has unnecessarily dragged me," she concluded.



Brown, 45, and Yazdi, 32, got engaged in 2022 after he popped the question in Hawaii. According to TMZ, Brown and Yazdi secretly tied the knot on Aug. 31, 2023, in Coweta County, Georgia.

Reports of the couple's separation went public in December 2023, with the estranged pair saying in a joint statement that they are "in the process of divorce."

They added, "Our mutual respect for one another remains. We wish each other the best and will always appreciate our time together. As we navigate this personal matter, we simply request privacy during this time."

TMZ, who first broke the news, reported that there was growing speculation Brown and Yazdi split after fans noticed she deactivated her Instagram account and then reactivated with the Brown last name removed from her bio. She also no longer follows the Zac Brown Band frontman and wiped every photo of him from her profile.

Kelly Yazdi and Zac Brown secretly tied the knot in August 2023. - Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC

Though the Instagram post in question is not named in the order granting Brown the temporary restraining order, many of Yazdi's recent posts have been about gratitude, self-empowerment and "reemergence."

"My sunshine grows stronger every day, brought back to life by the support and encouragement of so many who have battled the same monster, sharing horror stories of their own, finally harnessing the courage to stand up," reads her most recent Instagram, which features a video of Yazdi standing in the rain.

This will be Brown's second divorce. He was married to Shelly Brown for 12 years before they split in 2018. They share five children together.

