Looks like Zac Efron has a new love in his life. The 32-year-old Greatest Showman star was photographed holding hands with his rumored new girlfriend, Vanessa Valladares, while having lunch in Byron Bay, Australia, earlier this month.

In the pic, Efron is seen wearing a white T-shirt with tan shorts, Converse sneakers and a black baseball hat. Valladares, 25, rocks a blue oversized button-up shirt with an orange-and-cream skirt and sandals.

Their latest outing comes months after they were spotted on a ski vacation in Thredbo, per the Herald Sun. According to DailyMail, Valladares worked at Byron Bay's General Store café and it's there she met the actor. The publication also reports that she quit her waitressing job to become a model.

Efron has previously been linked to his Neighbors co-star, Halston Sage. Romance rumors first began in 2014. Before Sage, he also dated Michelle Rodriguez, Olympian Sarah Bro, actress Alexandra Daddario and his High School Musical co-star, Vanessa Hudgens.

Last April, Hudgens, who dated Efron for four years, admitted that she was "grateful" for her relationship with the actor.

"It started off really organically," she said during the Awards Chatter podcast. "I could not have been more grateful to have that relationship at the time."

The pair reportedly began dating a year after the first High School Musical film was released. It was a massive hit, prompting Disney to create two more. Overnight, they became teen idols.

"It was this massive phenomenon and [all] eyes were on me," she shared. "And it's just a really weird, foreign thing to go through, and by being in a relationship, it kind of kept me stabilized and grounded, and I had someone to lean on who was going through it as well."

However, Hudgens readily acknowledged that their four-year relationship had its challenges, which sometimes became public ordeals.

Hear more of what she shared in the video below.

