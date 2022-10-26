It looks like Zac Efron's wrestling transformation is already a grand slam.

Thanks to new photos of the 35-year-old High School Musical alum in Louisiana on the set of his upcoming movie, The Iron Claw, fans are getting a new glimpse at his seriously buffed-up look for the film -- and it's definitely going to make some do a double take.

The star is undeniably ripped in the new pictures, sporting little else besides a blue towel and what appears to be a shaggy brunette wig styled in a bowl cut. The movie, which is based on a true story, will center on the prominent Von Erich wrestling family, with Efron starring as Kevin Von Erich. The actor is set to join The Bear's Jeremy Allen White, who has been cast as brother Kerry Von Erich, Where the Crawdads Sing's Harris Dickinson as brother David Von Erich and Mindhunter's Holt McCallany as dad Fritz Von Erich. His wife, Doris, will be portrayed by The Affair's Maura Tierney and Pam & Tommy's Lily James will play Efron's on-screen wife, Pam.

MEGA

While Efron has not yet gone into detail about his latest movie transformation, he did candidly address the lengths he went to achieve his physique for 2017's Baywatch. "That Baywatch look, I don’t know if that’s really attainable. There’s just too little water in the skin. Like, it’s fake; it looks CGI’d," he told Men's Health. "And that required Lasix, powerful diuretics, to achieve. So I don’t need to do that. I much prefer to have an extra, you know, 2 to 3 percent body fat."

RELATED CONTENT:

Zac Efron Says He 'Almost Died' After Shattering His Jaw

Zac Efron Says 'Baywatch' Body Transformation Led to 'Bad Depression'

Zac Efron Returns to 'High School Musical' Set With Throwback Post

Zac Efron on Being Called 'Zaddy,' and Playing a Dad in 'Firestarter'

Zac Efron Flaunts Epic Six-Pack Abs During Shirtless Beach Jog This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery