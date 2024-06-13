Zac Efron could not be more excited about his brother, Dylan Efron, joining the cast of The Traitors season 3.

Talking with ET's Cassie DiLaura from the premiere of his new film, A Family Affair, on Thursday, the 36-year-old Baywatch actor shared that as his brother, 32, prepares to head off to Scotland to film the highly anticipated third season of the Peacock series, he is pretty confident that Dylan can walk away with the $250,000 prize pot.

"I think he's going to win," Zac told ET. "He's really good at games and I just have a good feeling about it."

According to the elder Efron brother, Dylan has always had a bit of luck when it comes to games -- the kind that could just give him the upper hand in a fast-paced environment like The Traitors castle, where he will have to either lie as a Traitor or find the Traitors as a Faithful.

"He is just the best at games. Growing up, he was a first roll Yatzi kind of dude," Zac explained. "If I was him, I would move to Vegas and just play games. He's that good, so I got high hopes for him."

Earlier this month, Dylan was announced as one of the 21 figures from reality television and pop culture to participate in the forthcoming U.S.-based installment of the franchise. He joins notable names like Chrishell Stause, Dorinda Medley, Sam Asghari and more.

As to whether or not the High School Musical alum could turn up at the castle, he said, "I know nothing about that."

Who could blame Zac if he didn't find the time, however, as he is booked and busy with his new film. In the age-gap rom-com, Nicole Kidman plays Brooke Harwood, the mom of Zara Ford (Joey King). Things go off the rails between the mother and daughter as Brooke falls in love with Zara's former "self-absorbed" boss, Chris Cole (Efron), a charming movie star in the public eye. While Zara describes her boss as "selfish" and anticipates Chris will hurt her mother, Chris and Brooke seem unbothered and more ready to fall hard for each other, expectedly making matters even more complicated for these three.

"A surprising romance kicks off comic consequences," Netflix describes their new film, "for a young woman, her mother and her movie star boss as they face the complications of love, sex, and identity."

In the movie, Zac's character can't even go out without being noticed, and he told ET that was a little too on the nose for his own liking.

"The grocery store is kind of a given one. That's actually like based on something I talked to Richard [LaGravenese] about. Going to the grocery store is kind of hard," he shared, adding that the film's director was all too happy to work the experience into the film.

Ultimately, the director worked a scene at a grocery store into the film just so that Zac could visit a supermarket undisturbed. "I did and it was really weird," Zac said. "There were new things in the grocery store that I have not seen before and it was like oddly exciting."

The film, directed by LaGravenese, also stars Kathy Bates, Liza Koshy and Joy Ride actress Sherry Cola. Bates, 75, plays Brooke's mom and already seems to be more than on board with her daughter's romance, according to a previously released trailer.

"What good am I," the Misery actress' character asks in the trailer, "if I can't convince my granddaughter to let BuzzFeed's hunkiest brunette come for Christmas?"

Watch the trailer for A Family Affair in the player below:

A Family Affair premieres on Netflix on Friday, June 28. Meanwhile, a release date for The Traitors season 3 has yet to be announced.

