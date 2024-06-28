For Zac Efron, getting his head in the game came naturally while filming High School Musical 2.

In a new interview for Still Watching Netflix, the 36-year-old actor and his A Family Affair co-star, Joey King, 24, answer surprising questions from a cookie jar. The former Disney child star shares how his iconic performance of "Bet on It" in the second High School Musical movie came to be, saying that it was all improvised.

"That was all improv," he reveals. "And we shot it, I think the whole song, in like three hours."

The 2007 musical follows the kids of East High during summer break working at a ritzy country club owned by Sharpay's family. Efron's fellow Wildcats who starred in the film alongside him include Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Lucas Grabeel and Monique Coleman.

"When we shot that. We just had no ideas for what to do on the day," Efron adds. "The director, he was like, 'Dude, we have no concept for this song. What do you want to do?' I was like, 'I don't know, we're on a golf course.'"

High School Musical 2, the 70th Disney Channel Original Movie, was directed by Kenny Ortega.

During "Bet on It," Efron breaks out in an angry dance as his character, Troy Bolton. He sings passionately by himself on the golf course.

"You in that video- iconic," King tells Efron.

Earlier in the interview, she reveals that she was gifted a mini High School Musical locker when she was around 10 years old.

"I would put my pencil case in it and all this stuff, and I would press buttons and you would sing to me!" King gushes to Efron.

"No way!" Efron says as he gives King a high five. "Oh, we have to run that back."

The two then sing iconic High School Musical songs to each other, which Efron says he still sings in the shower.

In December, Efron proved his knowledge of High School Musical classics by nailing the lyrics to "Breaking Free," the duet sang by him and Hudgens.

"A lot of people think that they're gonna get me when they do it and I'm always so prepared," Efron said about people trying to test his knowledge of the lyrics.

He has also previously shared that the songs were sung on set of The Iron Claw.

Watch the full Netflix interview below.

