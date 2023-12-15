Once a Wildcat, always a Wildcat!

Zac Efron still has his head in the game when it comes to knowing the lyrics to the High School Musical classics.

During an interview with Buzzfeed, the 36-year-old was asked about his Iron Claw co-star, Stanley Simons, breaking into High School Musical songs on set -- and he couldn't help but hum along.

When asked what song, Efron's co-star, Harris Dickinson, started humming "Breaking Free," the duet sang by Efron and Vanessa Hudgens' characters, Troy Bolton and Gabriella Montez, and Efron immediately joined along.

Disney+

"And a lot of people think that they're gonna get me when they do it and I'm always so prepared," Efron said about people trying to test his knowledge of the lyrics. "But it was so sweet, he has a great voice. I felt very special."

Dickinson chimed in on his love for the Disney franchise.

"It's a classic, man," he told Efron. "A cult classic, trilogy of films rent free in my head."

Earlier this month, ET spoke with Efron, Dickinson, Jeremy Allen White and Simons.

Simons shared how "Breaking Free" helped break the ice in between takes on the dramatic wrestling biopic.

"I was fretting about this music scene I had to do, so the night before I was like, 'OK, I'm gonna stop thinking about it and learn 'Breaking Free,' and learned the chorus to it and would sing it in down time between the takes."

And Simons' got the Wildcat seal of approval.

"Oh he crushed it," Efron told ET. "Also it worked really well for the characters because I think, it made me embarrassed. I was definitely flushed. It worked great, it was hilarious, and I'm gonna get you back for that."

On Monday, while receiving his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Efron gave the franchise and its director, Kenny Ortega, a special shout-out.

"You guys were both instrumental in giving me my start in High School Musical," he said of the film's director and producer. "And for that, I am eternally, eternally grateful, you have no idea. I still think about it every day. I still sing the songs in the shower."

"Go Wildcats," he added.

RELATED CONTENT: