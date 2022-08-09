Zac Posen Engaged to Ballet Dancer Harrison Ball
Zac Posen's Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
Brad Pitt Explains Why He Switched Up Red Carpet Fashions for Fu…
Olivia Newton-John, Iconic 'Grease' Star, Dies at 73
Don McLean's ‘American Pie’ Turns 50! Singer Reminisces on Iconi…
'The View's Newbie Alyssa Farah Griffin Reveals Which Co-Host In…
'90 Day Fiancé’ Alum Is on Most Wanted List After Being Accused …
Dwayne Johnson on ‘Fiercely Independent’ Daughter Simone's WWE D…
Meg Donnelly and Milo Manheim Tease New Adventures in 'Zombies 3…
Khloè Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Expecting Baby No. 2 | ET's …
Pumpkin Surprises Family With Pregnancy News on 'Mama June: Road…
Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson on Teaming Up Together Again for ‘…
'Big Brother' Season 24: Paloma Aguilar Exits House Early Follow…
Watch Travis Scott Teach Daughter Stormi How to do Adorable Scie…
Billie Eilish Reveals Why She Stopped Dying Her Hair Wacky Colors
'The Bachelorette' Mansion Doesn't Have Enough Beds for the Guys…
Robert Downey Jr. Reportedly Paid for Armie Hammer’s Rehab
‘Little People, Big World’: Matt and Amy Disagree Over Farm Sale…
'Five Guys a Week': Stars Spill on Lifetime’s New Dating Show (E…
Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti Open Up About 'Laguna Bea…
Zac Posen is happily in love! The fashion designer announced his engagement to New York City Ballet principal dancer Harrison Ball on Monday with a sweet snap.
"Engaged 💍 8.8.22," Posen captioned the image, in which he and Ball share a kiss in the desert. The carousel of photos also includes highlights throughout their relationship, including a boat ride, Harrison on stage, and an engagement ring.
Ball also posted an announcement image on his own page, showing the couple standing between two giant arrows with the caption: "GETTING HITCHED - CUPIDS ARROW(S) 💘"
The engagement comes just after Posen debuted a new line of inclusive wedding jewelry in collaboration with Blue Nile in June. The collection "was purposefully designed to represent love, regardless of gender," Posen told Brides. "The traditional idea of marriage is evolving, and the wedding category is finally starting to reflect that."
Posen has long been a beloved staple of the bridal gown industry. He designed custom looks for both Ellen Degeneres and Portia di Rossi on their wedding day, as well as a gorgeous Grace Kelly-inspired reception dress for Princess Eugenie.
Congratulations to the happy couple!
RELATED CONTENT:
Zac Posen Is Shutting Down His Iconic Fashion Brand
Target Brings Back Its Iconic Designer Collaborations -- Isaac Mizrahi, Zac Posen & More!
Zac Posen Praises Katie Holmes' 'Super Hot' New Look (Exclusive)
Katie Holmes Exquisitely Models Zac Posen's Fall 2018 Collection
Zac Posen on 'House of Z' and 'Project Runway' Body Inclusivity