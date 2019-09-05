Zac Posen Praises Katie Holmes' 'Super Hot' New Look (Exclusive)

Zac Posen couldn't be more proud of his good friend, Katie Holmes.

The actress has been killing it with her street style -- and plenty of smiles -- following her split from Jamie Foxx, and Posen has taken note.

"I'm just digging everything and how Katie Holmes, my dear friend, is looking lately. She just is looking super hot, feeling good and making the style pages," Posen told ET at Vanity Fair's Best Dressed List party at Saks Fifth Avenue's restaurant L'Avenue in New York City on Thursday.

"She's amazing," the designer gushed.

Foxx and Holmes reportedly called it quits last month, after six years of dating. The actress has since been out and about in NYC, and helped kicked off New York Fashion Week on Thursday.

"It's a huge moment in New York," Posen told ET of NYFW. "You know, preparations start in fashion like, a year ahead. So it's always the culmination of different collections. Teamwork is essential. Lots of water. Good sleep... and then you're launching your new vision for next year."

Between his three collections at fashion week, Posen is a busy guy -- but he always keeps sight of what's important.

"My goal is always to make a person feel the best they can feel. If they feel good, then they look good," he shared.

