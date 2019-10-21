Dig out your Mandonna merch and your My Morning Jacket jackets, Happy Endings fans, because hopes for a revival are still alive!

In August, ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke shocked the internet at the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour, by announcing that the network was looking into giving the sitcom, which ran for three seasons from 2011 to 2013, another shot at life.

"I will never say never; I'm hearing whispers," Burke told The Hollywood Reporter during an interview. "That is a dream of a lot of people at ABC. I'm hearing that there's a remote possibility of something. It's at the very beginning [stages]."

The announcement was news to the cast as well as fans, but according to Zach Knighton, he and his fellow co-stars would be willing to team up for more

"There were some rumors and it was news to me, but I think Sony reached out... I know everybody who was on Happy Endings wants to go back and do something, so we'll see," Knighton told ET's Nischelle Turner on the set of his current show, CBS' Magnum P.I. reboot series. "Everybody's on shows right now and everybody's kind of contractually obligated to other places, other networks, but we'd love to do the show."

"We love doing the show," he added. "And I think it's found a new audience since we got canceled, so I think people would like to see some more... So, we'll see."

ET also spoke with Knighton's former co-star, Adam Pally, last month, who was similarly surprised to hear there was still hope for the cult hit comedy, but also noted, "I think everyone would love to do it."

For now, as Knighton explained, most of the Happy Endings crew is involved with other projects. Pally's set to star opposite former Happy Endings guest star Abby Elliott on a new NBC midseason sitcom, Indebted. Elisha Cuthbert is wrapping up the fourth and final season of the Netflix comedy The Ranch, while her onscreen sister, Eliza Coupe, is playing a time-traveling soldier on the third and final season of Hulu's Future Man.

After starring on CBS' Happy Together, Damon Wayans Jr. has a role in the upcoming Kristen Wiig-Annie Mumolo comedy Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, and Casey Wilson is currently starring on Showtime's Black Monday and HBO's Mrs. Fletcher, as well as the recently announced HBO Max comedy pilot Delilah.

But never say never! If the network and stars are still talking about this amahzing show, there's always hope for more. Or, in this case, Mary Tyler Moore Moore Moore.

