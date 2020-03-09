Zendaya was snapped in matching outfits with Euphoria co-star and rumored beau, Jacob Elordi, while out and about in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday.

The two were shopping at a local flea market, where they spent more than three hours checking out the goods. Zendaya’s mom, Claire, also tagged along for the outing.

The pair both sported blue jeans, black tops and dark blue head gear -- a beanie for Zendaya and a baseball cap for Elordi.

Among the purchases they made were a vintage polaroid camera, posters, and other knick knacks.

At one point, Zendaya, 23, was seen snapping a photo of Elordi, 22, as he tried on a mask.

The duo have been seen wearing matching outfits on multiple occasions, including during a Greece vacation which fueled romance rumors in August.

They also both wore black to January’s American Australian Association Arts Awards in New York, where Zendaya reportedly called Elordi her “best friend” while presenting him with a Rising Star Award.

Elordi meanwhile described Zendaya as “an amazing creative” and “super dope to work with” during an interview with GQ Australia.

However, while he also referred to Zendaya as “like a sister” in the interview, an eyewitness who saw the stars at a grocery store in February told ET that they appeared to be more than just friends.

ET spoke with Elordi at the Euphoria premiere back in June, when he called her "brilliant" and "beautiful."



"It was amazing [working with Zendaya]," he told ET. "I'm a massive fan. So when I found out she was going to be on the show, I was pretty stoked. She's brilliant, she's beautiful and she's a wonderful performer and she just captains the ship perfectly."

