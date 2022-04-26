Zendaya and Tom Holland Hold Hands During Stroll in Boston
Zendaya and Tom Holland are still in a web of love! In new photos, the Spider-Man co-stars and off-screen couple were spotted taking a casual stroll through Boston on Sunday.
The couple, both 25, were each dressed casually as they walked around the city.
The Euphoria star wore an oversized knit sweater with dark pants and white sneakers, and kept her hair swept up in a bun and out of her face. Holland was cool in an oversized T-shirt tucked into black pants.
During their walk, the couple held hands, and later, the actress looped her arm through her beau’s arm, while Holland put his hand in his pocket, as they took in the city.
The couple’s outing comes a few days after the actress spoke to ET about having her man’s support while playing such a tough role on Euphoria.
"I think it's great to have that support and love around you, because you need that," Zendaya said of the Uncharted actor being there for her as she detaches from playing the drug-addicted high school student. "This isn't an easy job, so it's good to have that to free you up from it every now and then."
Zendaya and Holland have been low-key, following their Spider-Man: No Way Home press run earlier this year. The duo has spent time for date nights in New York City and spending time with the actor’s family in London.
The pair has also continued to flaunt their love and support for each other on social media. Holland and Zendaya’s romance was rumored in 2017, and they seemingly confirmed it over the summer, while kissing in a car.
In November, Holland shared why he chooses to keep the details of his love life private.
