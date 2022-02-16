Style-savvy Zendaya took her boyfriend, Tom Holland, along for some high-fashion shopping. On Wednesday, the A-list couple and Spider-Man: No Way Home co-stars were seen inside the Prada store in New York City.

Zendaya wore a long, chic tan coat, gray slacks and black boots, and was nearly able to hide her identity with her black bucket hat and dark face mask. As for Holland, he wore a red coat, dark jeans, sneakers, a black beanie and a mask.

While the two refrained from much PDA during their rare public outing, Holland was seen holding Zendaya's arm while at their SUV.

WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

The shopping trip comes after the two were spotted holding hands as they left dinner in NYC on Tuesday evening. Like a total gentleman, Holland carried Zendaya's green coat as they exited the restaurant.

And just last month, the two were also seen visiting with Holland's family in London, England. The 25-year-old actor's mother, two brothers and a friend joined the couple at the Palace Theatre in London's West End, where they took in a showing of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

The new sightings have excited fans, who have long suspected these two were an item. Holland just recently confirmed his romance with 25-year-old Zendaya in an interview with GQ, but also shared his reluctance to do so.

"I’ve always been really adamant to keep my private life private, because I share so much of my life with the world anyway," he said. "...It’s not a conversation that I can have without her… This isn’t my story. It’s our story. And we’ll talk about what it is when we’re ready to talk about it together."

RELATED CONTENT:

Zendaya and Tom Holland Seen Snuggled Up During London Visit This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Watch as Tom Holland Calls Timothee Chalamet Live On-Air

Why Zendaya Went With Tom Holland to Meet Former 'Spider-Man' Stars

Tom Holland and Zendaya Visit His Family in London

Related Gallery