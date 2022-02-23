Zendaya Can't Stop Laughing Over Video of Her Tripping and Falling
Zendaya has no problem poking fun at herself. The 25-year-old actress took to her Instagram Story on Monday to react to a paparazzi video and pics that caught her falling down.
The stumble happened when Zendaya was in Rome, heading into Eitch Borromini for lunch, per Page Six. The actress was wearing a black dress, cardigan and heels when she tripped, after which a few men around helped to right her.
"I can't stop laughing... did they really have to take a video of me tripping," Zendaya wrote alongside a pic of the incident, adding the crying laughing and the crying emojis.
In a second post, Zendaya hysterically laughed over the incident with a pal, admitting, "They got me. They got me."
Zendaya's post came just days after she and boyfriend Tom Holland were spotted at a New York Rangers game together, sporting jerseys with their significant other's name on the back.
The pair has been enjoying public outings together after previously keeping their romance private. Earlier this month, they were seen shopping at a Prada store and holding hands while leaving their New York City hotel. Last month, Zendaya visited her beau's family in London.
Watch the video below for more on the couple.
