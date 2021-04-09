"What bothers you more, slow walkers or racism?"

It's the first question posed in the trailer for comedian Ziwe Fumudoh's new Showtime variety series, Ziwe, and it's enough proof that she won't be holding back. Keeping the famously chaotic energy of her viral Instagram Live interview series (informally titled Baited, Ziwe), the trailer shows the former Desus & Mero writer asking a myriad of unfiltered questions to her guests. The trailer highlights interviewees such as Fran Lebowitz -- who asks if "that's a real question" when faced with the previously mentioned inquiry -- Saturday Night Live cast member Bowen Yang, musician Phoebe Bridgers, and Los Espookys star Julio Torres.

In between interviews, the series features sketches, musical numbers that "challenge America's discomfort" and filmed shorts. The trailer highlights a clip where Ziwe asks a doctor to help her become "dumb thick." It will also have "unscripted and unpredictable interactions with everyday people," which is bound to be hilarious.

Showtime

Ziwe serves as star, executive producer, and showrunner of the series, with Cole Escola, Jamund Washington, Jordan Mendoza, and Michelle Davis joining as writers. The series premieres on Sunday, May 9 at 11/10c on Showtime.

