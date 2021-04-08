Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Welcome to Little Marvin's new nightmare, Them. Emmy-winning writer Lena Waithe, known for Master of None, Queen & Slim, The Chi and more executive produced the new terror anthology series, with Marvin serving as creator and showrunner. Them premieres on Amazon Prime Video on Friday.

Set in the 1950s during a period in American history known as the Great Migration, a Black family moves from North Carolina to an all-white neighborhood in Los Angeles, California, to escape ongoing racial segregation and discrimination in the Southern states where Jim Crow laws were still upheld. According to Amazon, “the family’s idyllic home becomes ground zero where malevolent forces, next-door and otherworldly, threaten to taunt, ravage and destroy them,” which is teased in the full-length trailer.

To watch Them on Amazon Prime, you have to be a Prime subscriber, which grants you access to all of the services Prime Video titles. New subscribers can begin their subscription with a free 30-day trial, at which point plans start at $8.99 per month for Prime Video, or 12.99 a month/$119 a year for a full Prime membership which comes with a variety of other benefits, including two day shipping.

