Zoë Kravitz Just Channeled 'The Batman' Symbol With Her Cutout Premiere Dress
When it comes to a red carpet, Zoë Kravtiz does not disappoint, and The Batman premiere was no exception.
Kravitz attended the film's London premiere Wednesday night alongside her co-star, Robert Pattinson. While Pattinson definitely looked dapper in a gray tweed suit and black turtleneck, it was Kravitz who stole the show in a floor length, black halter-neck gown, which featured scallop detailing and cutouts in the bust that mimicked the iconic Batman symbol.
Kravtiz kept the rest of her look sleek, wearing her hair in a tight, low bun, only pulling out her side-swept, fringe bangs at the front.
ET's Nischelle Turner spoke with the pair about their "intense screen test," and their on-screen chemistry.
"I think what made it intense, is I was auditioning for a Batman movie," Kravitz, who plays Selina Kyle, a.k.a. Catwoman, in the film, said with a laugh. "I feel like I was still auditioning," Pattinson added.
"I think it's a big deal, and you get so close to something you want so badly, it's scary," she added. "It's intense."
While The Batman hasn't even hit theaters yet, there's already talk about a sequel, which Pattinson told ET he'd "for sure" be down for.
Another thing Pattinson is "for sure" down for? Reprising his titular role in The Batman in a potential sequel.
"There's so much I love," Pattinson said of the film, before citing both the cast and the director, Matt Reeves. "I'm just so proud of the movie and it would be so fun to do it again."
As far as the future of Batman and Catwoman's relationship? Kravitz says the road ahead for the pair is going to be "complicated."
"The hope is that the audience, at that point, is invested in our connection," she said of the final scene between Batman and Catwoman. "I think it's going to be a very complicated road ahead. I think we're so similar and yet we're so different and we met each other, and yet we also want to be on our own. I think it's so wonderful to have a set-up like this where the audience will be so invested in our emotional connection, and we get to see what happens in the future."
The Batman hits theaters March 4.
